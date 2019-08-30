2 killed in Bauchi drink driving

ADVERTISEMENT

Road Safety officials in Bauchi have confirmed two people were killed and one person injured in a drink-driving accident.

The car, a blue Peugeot 206 with registration AJG 248 AA, veered off the road, somersaulted and fell into a ditch along Bauchi-Dass road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said they recovered a bottle of whisky in the car.

“We suspect that they were driving under the influence of alcohol because we recovered a bottle of whisky in the car. The driver was over-speeding and he lost control as a result,” said Deputy corps commander Ibrahim Abubakar, head of operations at Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command.

“I will like to warn the drivers to desist from drinking and driving especially during these ember months and they should be very careful on the roads. We have always cautioned them that if they must drink, they should not drive and if they must drive, they should not drink.

“Passengers should also watch out for the behaviours of drivers whenever they are travelling. If they observe that the driver is drunk or is about to take anything alcohol, they should report him to the nearest security agencies.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App