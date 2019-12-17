  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. 2 Jumia workers docked for N3.8m theft
ADVERTISEMENT

2 Jumia workers docked for N3.8m theft

By . Published Date
Jumia

Two workers of Jumia Nigeria alleged to have stolen N3.8 million from the company were on Tuesday docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Olatunde Temitope, 23; and Lawal Akinkunmi, 23; are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruade, told the court that the offences were committed between March and July 2019 at a Jumia branch on Adeniji Jones, Ikeja.

Eruade alleged that the money was found to be missing during the audit of the company’s accounts.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendants to bail in the sun of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Jan. 13 for mention. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.