2 Jukun farmers beheaded in Wukari

Two Jukun farmers were killed and beheaded by suspected armed militia on a farm in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspected militia were said to have crossed from Benue state and killed the two farmers who were working on their farm and beheaded them.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Adigrace Daniel, who spoke with Daily Trust in a telephone interview, confirmed the incident and said the area was enjoying peace before the killing of the two farmers .

He gave the names of the victims as Siman Bala and Timothy Awe adding that the killing was a wrong signal that all is not well in the area.

Spokesperson for Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident and said no arrest was made.

It could be recalled that three laboures from Jigawa state were killed and beheaded by unknown gunmen at a farm in Yalwan Tau in Jalingo local government area in November last year.

