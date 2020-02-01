Breaking News
2 Jukun farmers beheaded in Wukari

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Two Jukun  farmers were killed and beheaded by suspected armed militia on a farm in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

Daily Trust gathered that the suspected militia were  said to have crossed from Benue state and killed the two farmers who were working on their farm  and beheaded them.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Adigrace Daniel, who spoke with Daily Trust in a telephone interview, confirmed the incident and said the area was enjoying peace  before the killing of the two farmers .

He gave the names of the victims as Siman Bala and Timothy Awe adding that  the killing was a wrong signal that all is not well in the area.

Spokesperson for Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident and said no arrest was made.

It could be recalled that three laboures from Jigawa state were killed and beheaded by unknown gunmen at a farm in Yalwan Tau in Jalingo local government area in November last year.

