2 injured, 4 arrested, as traders clash in Ogun

Two persons were injured when some Yoruba and Hausa traders clashed at Lafenwa market in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The clash, which threw the area into tension on Wednesday night, followed the rumoured death of a Hausa trader who was allegedly hacked down by miscreants who collect money for space in the market.

It was gathered that a Hausa trader allegedly refused to pay the mandatory daily market levy to the urchins after about 10 hours of his trading in the market.

This development was said to have infuriated the street urchins, who descended on the trader by stabbing him several times.

The victim was reportedly left in the pool of his blood while the hoodlums fled the scene.

The Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, but denied any death in the crisis.

He confirmed that two persons injured in the clash have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Oyeyemi hinted that four suspects have been arrested while the police operatives have been mobilised to restore calm.

“The butchers in Lafenwa have been collecting money for space from them. As usual, they went there to collect money and the Hausa traders resisted them.

“The problem started and in the process two of the Hausa traders were stabbed and have been taken to hospital. Four have been arrested and eight knives were recovered from them.

“Those who were involved in the crime will be dealt with seriously. They will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

