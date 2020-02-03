2 farmers beheaded in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Two farmers were at the weekend killed and beheaded by suspected armed militia in a farm in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state.

It was gathered that the suspected militia crossed from Benue State and killed the two farmers who were working on their farm and beheaded them.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Mr. Adigrace Daniel, who spoke with our correspondent, confirmed the incident and said the area was enjoying peace before the killing of the two farmers.

He gave the names of the victims as Simon Bala and Timothy Awe, adding that the killing was a strong signal that all was not well in the area.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba state, DSP David Misal also confirmed the incident but said no arrest was made.

It would be recalled that three labourers from Jigawa State were reportedly killed and beheaded by unknown gunmen at a farm in Yalwan Tau in Jalingo Local Government Area in November last year.

