2 doctors, lawyer still held 3 months after abduction

The principal medical officer of Takum General Hospital in Taraba State, Dr. Sunday Udoniyi, a senior medical officer, Dr Sule Audu, his two children and a lawyer, Barrister Obadiah Yabura, abducted by kidnappers three months ago are still in captivity.

Daily Trust gathered that Udoniyi and Yabura were abducted three months ago at Kufai Amadu along Takum-Wukari road and ransom was paid by their families to the abductors, but that they were still being held.

It was further gathered that another medical officer, Audu and his two children, were abducted by kidnappers three months ago between Gbise-Tor Donga along Takum- Katsina- Ala and a ransom of about N10m was paid but they are still in captivity.

Dr Audu, the son of late Ukwue of Takum, was traveling along the Takum-Katsina- Ala road with his two children when unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted them.

The chairman Takum Local Government Area, Shiban Tikari, told our correspondent that nothing has been heard about the abducted persons for about one month now.

According to the chairman, the kidnappers, who operated from villages along Taraba-Benue border, have abducted several people in the last few months

He said several millions of naira were paid in ransom to the kidnappers for the release of those they abducted, including Usman Mayo whose family paid over N100m for his release.

Meanwhile, a victim of kidnapping, Malam Musa Wukari, who regained freedom recently told our correspondent that the kidnappers had a medical doctor they abducted treating sick persons they were holding at their den.

