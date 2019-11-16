2 die, 17 vehicles burnt as fuel tanker explodes

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people were confirmed dead while 17 vehicles were burnt when a petrol tanker crashed and exploded at the Sango Toll Gate in Otta, Ogun State, yesterday.

The victims were reportedly burnt beyond recognition while six others were injured. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, said in a statement yesterday that the crash was due to a mechanical fault in the tanker.

According to him, spilled petrol spread from the ShopRite Mall in Otta up to the FRSC Command Office at the old Toll Gate, burning vehicles and other property.

He disclosed that the two burnt corpses were evacuated to the Ifo General Hospital, while the six injured victims were taken to the Otta General Hospital.

Oladele advised motorists, especially petrol tanker drivers to strictly adhere to rules which require trucks conveying dangerous goods, including petrol, to be installed with tanker’s seal valve which prevents the contents from spilling in the event of a crash. He said the FRSC had commenced investigation into the incident.

The explosion came less 24 hours after an early morning fire outbreak yesterday razed three buildings and four shops along Oke- Itoku road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In the incident, a lawyer, Nurudeen Olaleye, said, he lost his university, law school, call to bar, birth and other professional certificates.

“People really lost valuables worth millions of naira, even I also lost valuable items. I lost my certificate which I kept in my room, my birth certificate, university certificate, law school certificate and other certificates,” he said.

