2 die, 11 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Two persons on Monday died while 11 sustained injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which occurred at the diversion area around Isara Bridge in Ogere, Remo-North Local Government Area of Ogun State involved 23 persons and four vehicles.

Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident was caused as a result of a wrong overtaking and reckless driving on the part of the driver of a MAN-diesel truck with registration number LSD 759 XR, which was moving from Lagos to Ibadan.

He said the articulated truck had a head-on collision with a commercial bus and two others that were coming from Ibadan heading towards Lagos.

Akinbiyi said: “The fatal crash happened at Isara bridge axis along the diversion area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Man-Diesel truck, which caused the unfortunate mishap was outbound Lagos-Ibadan, when in an attempt to overtake the vehicle in its front, clashed with three other vehicles in the opposite direction (two Man-Diesel trucks and a Commercial Bus coming from Niger State to Lagos).”

He said, the accident led to the death of two persons who were among the passengers of the commercial bus.

He said the injured victims had been evacuated to two private hospitals, while the dead were deposited at FOS Mortuary Ipara Remo.

