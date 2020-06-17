2 dead as tipper rams into crowd in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, on Tuesday confirmed the death of two persons as a tipper rammed into people at the Upper-Iweka axis in Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state.

The State Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the tipper had a brake failure and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The commander said the accident occurred at about 5.46 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The crash which was caused by brake failure and loss of control involved a Mercedes Benz tipper with registration number XA44NSK.

“It was gathered that the driver of the tipper lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed and in the process rammed into people.

“A young female lotto attendant and another male victim were confirmed dead by doctors at Toronto Hospital, Onitsha where the victims were rushed to by the FRSC rescue team from Upper-Iweka Outpost.

“A total of 10 victims (five male adults and five female adults) were involved in the crash, three males and five females sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

The Sector Commander expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He also urged vehicle owners and drivers, especially, articulated vehicles, to always ensure that their vehicles were checked and serviced regularly, especially, their brake systems, before embarking on any trip. (NAN)

