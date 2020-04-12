2 coronavirus suspects test negative in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons suspected to have contracted the coronavirus in Bayelsa state have tested negative to the virus.

The Chairman of the Implementation Committee of Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Inodu Apoku, disclosed this to journalists in Yenagoa on Sunday.

He said samples were collected from the suspects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for testing at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo state last Monday.

He said the results were received on Thursday last week adding that the suspects have all been discharged from the hospital.

He called on members of the public to continue to be vigilant and report anyone manifesting symptoms of the disease to the appropriate channels for such persons to be screened.

Dr Apoku, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said there are plans to engage community volunteers to monitor persons arriving their neighbourhoods whose traveling history might be suspicious.

He lauded the state governor, Douye Diri, for displaying exemplary leadership skills in ensuring that the state remained COVID-19 free.

