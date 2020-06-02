2 cops on trial over murder of 17-year- old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced criminal proceedings against two policemen arrested over the murder of 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe.

Ezekwe was allegedly shot dead by two policemen, Assistant Superintendent of Police Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke, at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos, on May 29, 2020.

Following the incident, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the arrest of the policemen involved in the killing, which also left one person injured.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said yesterday that investigation so far revealed that the conduct of the two police officers, ASP Otobo and Inspector Olamigoke, linked with the killing fell short of professional standards.

Elkana said the Command has consequently commenced internal disciplinary proceedings against the two officers.

“While the ASP has been served an Official Query in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Inspector Olamigoke is undergoing an Orderly-Room trial (in-house ‘court’ trial) at the State Command Provost Office.

“The ASP will be appearing before the Force Disciplinary Board sitting in Abuja and their recommended punishments will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for approval.

“The Police Commissioner assures that as soon as the internal disciplinary proceedings have been duly exhausted and culpability of the indicted officers established, they will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution,” he added.

