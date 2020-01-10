2 bandits killed as police rescue victim

  1. Home
Two men suspected to be part of a group of notorious bandits terrorising Danmusa LGA of Katsina State have been killed by the police during a rescue operation of a kidnapped victim.

The victim, Lantana Haruna of Madawa village was kidnapped 18 days ago at Tashar Mai Alewa village, Danmusa LGA of the state.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Gambo Isah, said “a joint rescue operation conducted by Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with repentant bandits at Danmusa LGA of Katsina State succeeded in rescuing one Lantana Haruna.”

“After a fierce gun duel with her captors in their hideout at Jigawar Sawai forest, the team succeeded not only in rescuing the victim but in killing two of the notorious bandits terrorising the area,” he said

The suspects that were killed in the encounter were identified as Gambo Balejo and Ali Dan Maishago.

 

