2 bandits killed as police rescue victim

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men suspected to be part of a group of notorious bandits terrorising Danmusa LGA of Katsina State have been killed by the police during a rescue operation of a kidnapped victim.

The victim, Lantana Haruna of Madawa village was kidnapped 18 days ago at Tashar Mai Alewa village, Danmusa LGA of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Gambo Isah, said “a joint rescue operation conducted by Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with repentant bandits at Danmusa LGA of Katsina State succeeded in rescuing one Lantana Haruna.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“After a fierce gun duel with her captors in their hideout at Jigawar Sawai forest, the team succeeded not only in rescuing the victim but in killing two of the notorious bandits terrorising the area,” he said

The suspects that were killed in the encounter were identified as Gambo Balejo and Ali Dan Maishago.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App