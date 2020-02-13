1bn barrel of crude oil discovered in northeast -Minister

Breaking News
Chief Timipre Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Slyva, says about one billion barrels of crude oil have been discovered in the northeast.

He disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at a news conference to end the 2020 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.

“The figure we’re getting, the jury is not totally out yet, but from the evaluation results we’re getting, the reserve that has been discovered in the northeast is about a billion barrels.

“Those are the kind of figures we’re seeing and we’re beginning to understand the geological structure of the region,” he said. (NAN)

