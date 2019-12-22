19,273 teachers fail qualification exam

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says 19,273 candidates failed the Professional Qualification Examination (PQE) it organised to ascertain numbers of qualified teachers in the country.

The council’s registrar Segun Ajiboye, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday, said 53,674 candidates however passed the screening.

The breakdown of the results signed by the registrar revealed that 72,947 wrote the examinations in various centres across the country out of which 19,273 failed.

According to him, Lagos state topped the list of those who registered for the examination with 8,224 while 6,067 passed the examination.

He further said Oyo State followed with about 5,599 registered while only 4,243 passed followed by Kaduna where 3769 passed out of 4,008 who registered for the examination

The Don further said the professional qualification examination is a continuous thing and urged unqualified teachers to register and write the next diet to escape the sanction which awaits uncertified ‘teachers’ in 2020.

“PQE is a continuous thing and the door is still open to those who have not registered to do so. And those who failed the examination still have opportunities of retaking the exam. The close of the deadline does not mean that PQE has stopped. Registration for the next Diet of the examination has commenced in all TRCN offices nationwide. We appreciate the commitment of the Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face and the support given to TRCN in its efforts to reposition the teaching profession in the country”

