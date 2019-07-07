19-year-old lady allegedly stabs brother to death in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A nineteen-year old lady, Mariya Sulaiman, has been arrested by the police in Kano for allegedly stabbing to death her senior brother, Sani Sulaiman, 30.

Mariya and Sani had a disagreement over a party organised to celebrate the wedding of their sister on Saturday in Badawa quarters, Nassarawa local government, Kano state.

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said the deceased was taken to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The suspected murderer, Mariya, was arrested at the scene of the incident and was still under police custody.

He said preliminary investigation had indicated that argument erupted between the deceased and his younger sister when the former ordered for the stoppage of a music being played as part of the wedding ceremony.

Abdullahi said it was during the argument that Mariya stabbed Sani with a knife on his neck, resulting to his death.

The police spokesman said the police Commissioner, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered for full investigation into the matter.

Daily Trust gathered that father of the deceased, Alhaji Sule Ustaz and his wife were said to have fainted when they were told of their son’s death.

A witness, who pleaded for anonymity, told Daily Trust that the fainted parents were rushed to hospital unconscious immediately for medical attention.

