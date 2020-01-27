19-year-old housewife kills husband in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old housewife, Rabi Shamsudden of Danjanku Tasha village of Malumfashi LGA in Katsina state has been arrested by police for allegedly killing her 25-year-old husband, Shamsudden Salisu, with knife.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, said Rabi stabbed her husband with a knife at about 4am on Monday.

He said that neighbours heard the deceased husband shouting and calling for help.

He noted that people rushed to the house immediately but found the front door locked and decided to climb over the wall.

“Some people went over the walls into the residence and met the deceased crawling out of his room with knife wound on his stomach,” he said.

Witnesses’ accounts, according to him, said the wife was seen with a sharp knife stained with blood all over it.

He added that the victim was rushed to Malumfashi hospital but died on the road and was confirmed dead by the medical personnel upon reaching the health facility.

He, however, said the suspect has since been arrested while the police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

