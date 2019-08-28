19-year-old boy sent to juvenile home for sexual assault

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old boy, John Elijah, has been sent to a juvenile home on the order of an Ogba chief magistrate court, Lagos, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

Elijah, who is standing trial on a two-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl and breaking & entry, was said to have sneaked into the girl’s parents’ apartment at Sholanke Street, Ajao Estate, to sexually assault her.

The prosecutor, Mr Eket Ekadu, said that the accused person was allegedly caught in the act by the girl’s parents, who handed him over to the police.

Ekadu said that though the girl did not raise any alarm, the girl’s mother was attracted to the room from the noise coming from there.

The prosecutor said that the girl’s mother had suspected the movement of both teenagers during the day and monitored them. He said that during interrogation at the police station, Elijah denied raping the girl, pleading it was consensual intercourse.

But the girl’s parents had insisted that their daughter was under-aged who was sexually assaulted assault.

Elijah pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mr K. O. Ogundare, adjourned the case till October 19, 2019.

