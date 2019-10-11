19 APC state SSGs converge on Jigawa for policy framework

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen Secretaries to the State Government (SSGs) of All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have converged on Dutse, Jigawa State, to develop common policy framework.

Declaring the meeting open yesterday, Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar said the meeting was not only important, but a necessary tool for facilitating uniform implementation of common policy framework across all APC states, saying the initiative was in line with the social democratic philosophy of the party.

He said the common framework is aimed at ensuring that all the APC states are able to meet up with the expectations of the electorate, adding that despite the financial constraints, such common policy could be a supportive instrument for state governors in delivering their mandates.

“This means that we have to aggressively ensure that we are able to settle all public debates around the distinction between APC on the one hand and PDP and other parties, on the other,” he said.

In his address, the SSG of Jigawa State, Abdulkadir Fanini, said the meeting was not only apt, but timely; considering the challenges confronting the country.

He added that it was his hope that the gathering would avail them a better opportunity to come up with workable solutions.

“The meeting is imperative, considering the numerous challenges confronting the nation in the areas of security, economy, health delivery etc,” he said.

