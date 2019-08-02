18 TIG gymnasts off to South Africa for championship

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 18 gymnasts from the Tony International Gymnastics are participating in the African Level System Championship in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Championship, which will take place at the University of Pretoria, holds on 2nd to 5th of August, 2019.

Speaking at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday before flying out of the country, the head coach of TIG, Tony Asuquo said his team was ready to do the country proud at the championship.

“We have 18 athletes that will be featuring in this championship,” he disclosed. “We are very ready. We have been working like six hours a day after the athletes’ long holiday from school. We believe we are going to do well.”

While noting that the competition is meant to build gymnasts from the competitive level to the Olympic level, Coach Asuquo said many athletes discovered by the club through the championship over the years were presently representing the country in several international competitions.

“What we are doing now is to train these children for the Olympics and I am very sure they will do well. I know it’s going to take time but we will definitely get there,” he added.

Gabriella Asemota, a member of the club who had been in the championship in the past, won medals at the last African Youth Games for Nigeria.

At this year’s edition, the team, made up of athletes from seven to 16 years old, will compete from level 4 to level 8.

The TIG team won 10 gold, six silver and five bronze medals in the last edition of the championship.

