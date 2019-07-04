18 students graduate from NAF medical school

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen Medical Laboratory and Pharmacy Technicians have graduated from the Air Force (NAF) School of Medical Science and Aviation Medicine.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the 18 students were the first set to graduate from the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include 13 medical laboratory technicians and five pharmacy technicians.

NAN further reports that the event was held on Thursday at the school located in NAF Base Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command Kaduna, AVM Muhammad Sulaiman, who was the special guest of honour, described the event as a major milestone in the march towards attaining the great potentials of the institution.

He said that the establishment of the school was to consolidate the rapid expansion and upgrading of the medical services branch of the Nigerian Air Force.

“It is expected that the school will through its training enhance the human capacity of the NAF medical services to meet contemporary challenges.”

“I have been told that College of Nursing of this School will soon secure accreditation and commence the training of nurses.”

“I have no doubt that very soon the other colleges will follow suit.”

“All of these are in line with one of the key drivers of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar’s vision of human capacity development through robust and result oriented training for enhanced professional performance.”

The Commandant said that the graduation was a joint one being held for students of A2 to A1 Pharmacy Technicians and Medical Laboratory Technicians upgrading Courses.

“You have all worked hard and deserve to celebrate. I dare say that you are also very lucky to be the first set of medical personnel to undergo upgrading course within a Nigerian Air Force institution. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App