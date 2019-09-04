18 ‘Kauraye’ miscreants arrested in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina State have arrested 18 suspected miscreants popularly called “Kauraye”.

Parading the suspects, the spokesman of the state command, SP Gambo Isah, said they were arrested at the weekend during a sting operation at various black spots, flash points and criminal hideouts within Katsina metropolis.

The police spokesman said the suspects were arrested with various incriminating exhibits and will be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

“Some of the items recovered from them were 50 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 250 bottles of spirit solution, 25 parcels of rubber solution, one hacksaw, criminal charms and one long wooden stick,” he added.

