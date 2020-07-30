177 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Niger Republic

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than one hundred and seventy seven stranded Nigerians have been repatriated to Nigeria from Niger Republic.

Daily Trust gathered that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja at about 21:29 on Wednesday.

They were received by the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Faruq and representatives of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Group Captain Shehu Sadiq (Rtd) who received the returnees, said the Federal Government has made arrangement for their accommodation, where they will be quarantined for a period of fourteen days before they’ll meet their families.

The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons said that the commission is doing everything possible to reintegrate the returned Nigerians into the society.

Speaking to journalists, the Head of Migration Division, Joyce Okpara, said after the fourteen days isolation, they would be tested for COVID-19.

She said, “those that come out positive will be taken to isolation centres for treatment and those that come out negative will be let go and assisted to go back to their various states of origin and meet their families.”

She added that the commission in collaboration with other relevant agencies, will kick start plans to empower the returnees.

