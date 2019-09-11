174m people make calls in Nigeria – NBS

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 173.71 million and 174.04 million subscribers are active on voice as against 162.03 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The telecommunications data for the first and second quarters of 2019 released, yesterday, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that there was 0.18 per cent increase in voice subscriptions quarter on quarter.

Similarly, a total of 122.67 million and 116.31 million subscribers were active on internet as against 103,514,997 in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing 5.47 per cent growth in internet subscriptions quarter on quarter.

Analysis shows that Lagos, Ogun and Kano states are the top three states with the highest telecommunications active voice subscribers in Nigeria as at the second quarter of 2019. The report indicated that Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers during the same period.

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per state in the second quarter of 2019 closely followed by Ogun and Kano states respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers.

The report also showed that MTN has the highest share of subscriptions, closely followed by GLO, AIRTEL and EMTS respectively.

