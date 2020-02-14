‘170m African children live in conflict zones’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Save the Children International has said that a total of 170m children live in conflict areas in Africa and that this must be reversed to safe the continent from losing its future generations.

The Regional Head of Advocacy and Campaigns for West and Central Africa, Save the Children, Ms. Vishna Shah, who said this on Thursday in Abuja, said this make it the highest absolute number of any region in the world.

According to her, Africa has the highest number of children in conflict globally, with 170m children living in conflict zones and which is equivalent to one in every four African children.

“According to available data, in conflict situations, girls were far more likely to be raped or fall victim to other forms of sexual abuse than boys, 87 percent of all verified cases involved girls, while 15 percent of the sexual violence boys were targeted. In 11 percent of the cases the sex of the victim was not recorded.

“Successive generations of children across the continent have grown up knowing nothing other than conflict, including in the three West and Central Africa countries who are included in the list of the top ten worst conflict-affected countries to be a child, which are DRC, Mali, and Nigeria. The increasingly protracted nature of conflicts has changed the risks that children face, and the effects of this are wide-ranging,” she said.

Also, in the report titled, “Stop the War on Children 2020: Gender Matters”, the Save the Children said that over 10,200 schools are closed across Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, the DRC and Chad, depriving over two million children of an education.

According to her, particularly in Sahel countries, schools are targeted and that this is serious enough when it is known that children living in a context of humanitarian crisis consider education as a priority.

She added, “Data also shows that 90% of births to adolescent girls occur within a child marriage and in conflict situations, girls often have limited to opportunities to avoid unwanted pregnancies, and also have inadequate access to essential services such as antenatal care and assisted childbirth.

