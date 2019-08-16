170 Cross River farmers, fishermen receive empowerment

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 170 farmers, fishermen and local women from different communities of Akpabuyo, Odukpani, Bakassi in Cross River’s southern senatorial districts have been empowered with fishing gears, tilling machines and other accessories from the Ministry of Niger Delta.

Some of the recipients are the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bakassi and Akpabuyo LGAs who relocated from Cameroon.

One of the beneficiaries, David Effiom, a farmer, said he was using cutlass and hoe before but with the help of the tilling machine his job would be easy.

He said: “I was given a tiller to aid my farming. I don’t even know how to operate it but I am sure that they will train us on how to use it properly. And before now, I was using hoe and cutlass. I thank the government for providing us with this.”

Also expressing her joy one of the IDPs, Janet Eni, said: ”This will help me with the cultivating of melon, potatoes, cassava and others. I feel so excited and it is only God that will keep on blessing the man that did this and for also having the youths at heart because if you check, very well most of us that benefited are youths from his constituency.”

The Deputy Director in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Department of Economic Empowerment, Mr. Ndiomu Ebiogeh, who led the distribution exercise, said it was part of the federal government’s plans to reach out to farmers and fishermen.

Ebiogeh said that they had earlier conducted need assessment on Bakassi IDP, before deciding areas of assistance.

“We went to their camp and identified them. We spoke to their leaders and they provided these names, others were provided by the House of Representative member representing that constituency.

