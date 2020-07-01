17 Sokoto indigenes rescued from kidnappers in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventeen indigenes of Sokoto State have been rescued from their abductors in Zamfara State.

The victims, who were rescued by soldiers, have been taken from Zamfara to Sokoto by a Zamfara delegation.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who received them, applauded the Zamfara State Government and the Armed Forces for their efforts in the rescue of the victims.

He noted that the victims were in good health and were examined by medical personnel in Government House, Sokoto.

The rescued persons hail from two local government areas of the state, Commissioner of Careers and Security Matters, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), disclosed.

According to him, 16 of the victims are from Tureta Local Government and one from Rabah.

