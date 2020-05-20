17 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

  1. Home
By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos 
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (middle) with doctors, nurses and intensive care professionals during the unveiling of the 70-Bed Isolation Centre, with 10 Intensive Care Unit facility, four ventilators for COVID-19 treatment, at Landmark Convention Centre in Oniru, Lagos yesterday
Seventeen more COVID-19 patients including six females and 11 males have recovered and have been discharged on Wednesday from isolation facilities in Lagos.

The Incident Commander and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu while giving update on the virus said that the patients were discharged to reunite with the society having tested negative to the virus.

With the latest discharge, the number of confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos stands at 649.

He noted that seven of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious  Disease  Hospital, Yaba; six from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and four  from Gbagada General Hospital isolation centre.

He urged Lagosians to continue to observe social distancing and use face mask in public places so as to curb transmission of the virus.

 

 

