16th Convocation: 38 students bag First Class in Madonna varsity

A total of 38 First Class students were among the 1,365 graduates of Madonna University of Nigeria who will take part in the institution’s 16th Convocation ceremony billed for Saturday, August 10.

According to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chuks Ezedum, a total of 427 bag Second Class Upper Division, 393 Second Class Lower division, 142 Third Class, and 3 Pass Degrees.

Prof. Ezedum, in a statement, further disclosed that the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof Michael Adiukwu, will deliver the convocation lecture entitled: “Re-positioning the Nigerian Educational System for National Consciousness, Unity and Economic Development”.

It added that the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, will not only participate in the award of degrees and prizes as the Special Guest of Honour, but is expected to commission some of the newly completed projects at the Elele Campus of the institution.

Ezedum, who stated that Madonna University is the only varsity in Nigeria that employs its students while still in school, said that the system of work while you study within the school environment has helped the students not only to earn legitimate living for themselves, but also has impacted in practical terms, their various fields of study into the lives of the students thereby making the undergraduates masters of their chosen courses even before they graduate from school.

He noted that because of the unique system, the school does not engage external consultants or labour to execute its internal projects since most of the general requirements of life are being practiced by the students while studying, thereby virtually taking care of the economic and infrastructural needs of the university.

He said the school produces its own table water, buildings construction, pharmaceutical drugs, and engineering fabrications adding that Madonna University is first in many areas including, the first Catholic University in the West African sub-region, and the first, privately-owned University to go for Law School, among other firsts.

He noted that the university has three campuses of Elele (Rivers), Okija (Anambra) and Akpugo (Enugu).

