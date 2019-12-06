168 returnees arrive from Libya as 15,731 repatriated so far

ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh batch of 168 “distressed and stranded” Nigerians from Libya arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos in the early hours of Friday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the voluntary returnees who were assisted by back to Nigeria by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with the support of European Union (EU).

The latest returnees brought the figure of Nigerians repatriated from Libya and 16 other countries to 15,731 from April, 2017 till date.

Those repatriated from Libya comprised 8,096 males and 5, 788 females; Niger Republic had 1,043 males and 556 females; Morocco repatriated 42 males, 37 females; Liberia had eight males and four females; Burkina Faso had six males and 18 females, among others.

Altogether 54 per cent of the returnees were males while 37 were females. Minors formed the remaining part of the figure.

Acting NEMA Coordinator, Lagos Territorial office, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye who received the returnees on behalf of the Director-General, Engr. Mustapha Maihajja also gave the figure of returnees per state with Edo topping the list.

Those who arrived today landed at about 5:42 a.m aboard an Al Buraq airline after experiencing 12-hour delay in Libya.

The breakdown showed that there were 38 female adults, five female children while there 109 male adults six male children and 10 infants.

