163 stranded Nigerians arrive from Libya

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said a fresh batch of 163 Stranded Nigerians has returned from Libya.

The Southwest Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Idris Muhammed received the returnees on behalf of Federal Government at the Cargo section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Returnees were brought back by the International Organization for Migration aboard Al Buraq Air with registration number UZ 189/8738 And 5A-DMG which arrived Nigeria at about 8:33 pm.

Among the returnees were 64 female adults, four female children and seven female infants as well as 75 adult males, three male children and 10 infants male.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coordinator advised the youths to desist from embarking on perilous journeys that will expose them to risks.

He further stated that under the mandate of NEMA, it is the responsibility of NEMA to provide succour to distressed Nigerians and the agency will continue to carry out its mandate in service of the people.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App