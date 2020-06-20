16 youth renounce cult membership, surrender guns in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 16 cultists of two separate cult groups have renounced membership of their cult groups in Rivers State.

The repentant cultists also surrendered one AK-47 riffle, one pump action gun and three matchetes.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the renunciation was done at Rumuokani in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.

He said that the repentant cultists were members of Iceland and Degbam cult groups.

He said that they embraced peace by renouncing their membership and surrendering arms to become better citizens and contribute to nation-building.

Amaraizu said that the event was witnessed by some heads of security agencies, POCACOV Rivers State coordinator, community members and other stakeholders.

“Ten suspected members of Degbam cult and 6 suspected members of Iceland cult denounced their membership at Rumuokani community in Emeohua Local Government Area of Rivers States.

“They embraced peace and surrendered one AK-47 riffle, one pump action gun and three matchetes.

“They made a firm promise not to look back,’’ the POCACOV national coordinator said.

NAN reports that POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, meant to prevent the youth from joining cultism.

The initiative offered olive branch to repentant ones with a view to making them better citizens.

On June 12, no fewer than 68 members of the two cult groups had renounced their membership and surrendered their arms in Ogbakiri community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

