16 years old, Maharazu emerges Speaker, Katsina Children Parliament

A 16 years old Ibrahim Maharazu of Family Support School, Daura was on Thursday elected as the new Speaker of Katsina state Children Parliament.

Maharazu polled 27 votes to defeat Aisha Nakano with 6 votes. The tenure is for 3 years.

The children parliament is being supported by Save the Children International (SCI) as a voice for children demanding protection and enforcement of child rights.

Speaking immediately after taking oath of office, Maharazu pledged to be a voice for the children by ensuring that all related vices meted them are addressed especially through the domestication of the child rights act in the state.

He called for support and collaboration from members of the parliament and promised to carry all along as he strives to advance the protection of children in the state.

Others elected are Jamila Lawal as Deputy Speaker, while Aisha Nakano was unanimously elected as House Leader, Maryam Muktar as Deputy House Leader, Aliyu Nasir as Chief Whip, Saddiq Badamasi and Rabi’u Babangida as Clerk and Sergeant-at-arms respectively.

