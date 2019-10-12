16 years after, Nigeria, Brazil clash in Singapore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles will be meeting the Samba Boys of Brazil for the first time in 16 years when both teams file out on Sunday in an international friendly match at the 55,000-capacity Singapore National Stadium.

Nigeria is also about to play Brazil for the third time in history, 23 years after the first clash between the sides at the Atlanta Olympic Games which Nigeria won via Golden Goal.

Months after that game, and years afterwards, Brazil tried to secure friendly games with Nigeria but was unsuccessful until 2003.

To mark the opening of the then National Stadium, now known as MKO Abiola National Stadium, Brazil’s request was finally granted.

Brazil, led by the imperious Ronaldinho Gaucho roundly and confidently defeated the home side 3-0.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has named a strong squad for the clash but he will be without Kenneth Omeruo and Samuel Kalu due to injury.

He is expected to hand starting role to Iwobi alongside, Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo, Victor Osimhen who has been described as Nigeria’s most dangerous threat going forward by defender Marquinhos.

Brazil’s coach Tite, on the other hand also named a 24-man squad for the tie including PSG trio Neymar, Maquinhos and Thiago Silva.

Other notable players in the squad for the game are Liverpool pair Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

