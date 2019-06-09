  1. Home
16 cultists in police net over killing of 28-yr-old man

By Eugene Agha, Lagos Published Date

The police in Lagos State have arrested 16 suspected members of different secret cult groups in the state.

The police said those arrested were suspected members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities who were allegedly involved in various cult-related killings committed within the metropolis in the last four months.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said the arrest of the suspects was sequel to a directive issued to all area commanders and their respective Divisional Police Officers by the State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, urging them to go after cult gang members.

He said on June 6, at about 11pm, police at Ikorodu station received a distress call that members of two rival cult groups, Aye and Eiye confraternities clashed at Ikorodu.

He said during the clash, one Sodiq Adewale, 28,  was killed while one Tayo Ogini  28, was injured.

He said a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ikorodu, SP Babalola  Sarafa, was promptly drafted to the scene and that during the raid of the area, 16 suspects were arrested.

 

