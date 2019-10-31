1,500 players have applied to join Real Madrid Academy, says Wike

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt has already received over 1,500 applications for admission into the Academy from across the country.

Addressing journalists after returning to the state on Thursday from Madrid where he signed a ratification agreement for the Academy with the Real Madrid Foundation, Governor Wike said with all the preliminary processes concluded, full academic and sporting activities will commence at the Academy.

He said “With the signing of the ratification agreement, we are good to go. Any moment from now, the Academy will start full operation.

“As we speak, we have received over 1500 applications from across the country from prospective students of the Real Madrid Academy.

“Yesterday, we were with the President of Real Madrid Football Club, Florentino Perez and he assured us of total support in the actualization of this vision of developing the best Academy in Africa.

“He also expressed happiness that we fulfilled all the conditions foe setting up the Academy.”

Governor Wike expressed joy that the Real Madrid Academy has become a reality, with full partnership between the Rivers State Government and Real Madrid Foundation.

He noted that Rivers people deserve the best and his administration remains committed to giving them the best.

While urging Rivers people to continue to work for the growth of the state, Wike also said that the establishment of Real Madrid Academy has placed Rivers State on the global football map.

