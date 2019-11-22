150 youths picked for mentoring in football

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers of the 60 Goals Soccer Stars Project, a grassroots-based football talent-hunt initiative, on Tuesday in Abuja said they have now selected 150 young Nigerians for mentorship.

Jane Ndubuisi, the project’s National Coordinator, said at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja that the selected players would then be endorsed for a professional football career.

The project is a collaboration with the Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Ndubuisi said the football youngsters were selected from screenings by the group in Lagos, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and the FCT during the first phase of the project.

“In the past eight months, we have been moving from state to state as part of our vision to scout, discover and develop raw talents in football to be showcased to the world.

“We are happy to announce that some of the best talents in football have been finally selected for the first phase of the project, and we believe that in the nearest future they will make Nigeria proud,” she said.

Francis Ikechukwu, the Project Director and former national under-23 player said: “Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents but they need platforms like this to showcase themselves. We want the best for them. So, we brought in foreign coaches as part of their mentorship, and thereafter we shall give them endorsements and recommend them for agents,” he said.

John Fashanu, an ex-international footballer, who represented Ned Nwoko, the head of the Ned Nwoko Foundation, congratulated the selected youths.

“The Ned Nwoko Foundation, as always, is willing to support this project to ensure that young Nigerians, especially, realise their dreams,” he said. (NAN)

