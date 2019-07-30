15-year old emerges Chemistry champion

ADVERTISEMENT

An SS 2 student of Babcock University High School, Aderibigbe Eniola Peace has emerged champion of the grand finale of year 2019 PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge powered by Premier toilet soap, which held yesterday at Loveworld studios in Lagos.

15-year-old Peace emerged champion from the top six finalists from across Nigeria including Ojuba M. Shalom from Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja; Andrew U. Sylvia, Premiere Academy, Abuja; Ugboma D. Rex, Makun High School, Sagamu; Adele Chika, Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt and Ndidi Christabel from Demonstration Staff Secondary school, Asaba.

The six finalists had emerged out of the over 13,000 students that registered for the Chemistry challenge this year. It was gathered that over 7,500 students competed in the first stage of the competition in an online CBT quiz across Nigeria, out of which, 600 candidates, comprising of 200 from each region qualified for a controlled CBT while 13 candidates qualified from each region to sit for a practical examination during the third phase of the competition.

Adele Chika, Jephthah from Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt emerged second at the end of the competition while Ojuba M. Shalom from Loyola Jesuit College in Abuja emerged third.

At the end the grand finale, the champion was rewarded with N1million, a trophy, a gold medal, a laptop and one year supply of premier toilet soap. The first runner-up got N750,000, a silver medal, laptop and one year supply of premier toilet soap while the second runner-up went home with N500,000, a bronze medal, a laptop and one year supply of premier soap. The 4th, 5th and 6th place finalists also went home with consolation prizes

