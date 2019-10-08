15 out of 30 drowned victims rescued, says Bauchi governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, has said that a total 15 people were rescued out of the thirty who were drowned in Kirfi river, Kirfi Local Government Area of the state.

Muhammed, who disclosed this during a sympathy visit to the area on Tuesday to commiserated with the families of the victims, expressed shock over the incident, saying “already out of the figure, 15 people have been rescued.”

The governor, who also donated N10million to the families of the victims, constituted a committee which comprises of Commissioners of Works and Transport and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs – Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim and Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki – and the Kirfi council’s Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Bappa Abdu to ensure judicious distribution of the donation.

The Chairman of Kirfi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bappa Abdu thanked the governor for the donation and pledged to ensure that only the affected will get the money.

