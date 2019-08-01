15 killed, 37 missing in Niger boat mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Government yesterday confirmed 15 persons killed in a boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State Sunday evening.

The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone.

This is even as sources said 37 others were also missing.

The victims were said to be returning from Warrah market, a border community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State to Sabo Yumu in Borgu when the boat rammed into a tree stump on River Malale.

“As we speak, 15 corpses have been recovered and already buried; while two others were rescued even as many are still missing,” a source said, adding that “divers are still searching for other passengers.”

Inga said the boat was carrying 50 passengers, adding that some survivors were rescued, while divers are still searching for the remaining occupants.

He said the state government was putting in place a regulatory framework to check the activities of boat operators and addressing impediments to their activities.

He said the government considering the possibility of providing life jackets to reduce the high casualties often recorded during accidents.

