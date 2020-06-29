145 drug dealers arrested, 8,000kg cannabis seized in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 145 suspected drug traffickers between January and June this year.

State commander, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this over the weekend in Benin during the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with the theme ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care’.

He said the state NDLEA command also seized 7,905.1008 kilograms of various narcotic drugs and destroyed three cannabis farms measuring 2.290259 hectares with an estimated yield of 10,993.2432 kilograms within the period under review.

“Edo command in the first half of the year arrested 145 suspects including 101 males and 44 females.

The bulk of the drug is cannabis Sativa with 7,880.3128kg while psychotropic substances account for 24.788kg,” he said.

He further disclosed that 63 persons with drug abuse disorders were successfully counseled, rehabilitated, and reunited with their families.

The commander further disclosed that the command has secured seven convictions while 174 cases are pending in Court.

The state Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Edo State Drug Control Committee (ESDCC), Dr. Okundia Patrick, said that several community advocacy programmes have been held by the committee to sensitise members of the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

He stressed the need for parents to seek knowledge on detecting whether a child is into drugs, as early detection is key to solving the problem of drug abuse.

