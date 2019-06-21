14,036 stranded Nigerians arrive from 10 countries

ADVERTISEMENT

Another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees who arrived in the late hours of Thursday aboard an Al Buraq airline with registration number MVTBRQ189/20.5A.

The latest batch brought the total number of assisted voluntary returnees repatriated since April 2017 to 14,036 from 10 different countries.

Out of the total 14,036 returnees repatriated so far, those brought back from Libya amounted to 12,457 while others came from Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ireland, France, Gambia, Austria, Poland, Morocco and Liberia.

Also, 454 males and 618 females are having various degrees of medical needs, it was learnt.

The analysis further indicates that there were 61 males and 61 females Unaccompanied minors who had been reunited with their relations.

Also, there were 37 pregnant women brought back so far in the course of the exercise.

The Assisted Voluntary Returnees scheme was the joint initiative of European Union (EU)/ International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Coordinator, NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Alh Idris Muhammed who received the new returnees on behalf of the Federal Government said they comprised 94 male adults, three male children and three male infants.

Others were 34 female adults, one female child and two female infants.

On arrival, the Coordinator enjoined the returnees to make take advantage of the opportunities they have upon their return to the country.

He urged them to forge ahead and tap into various government enabling facilities aimed at empowering every Nigerian to be successful in life.

The Coordinator expressed the Federal Government’s gratitude to the EU/IOM for the special intervention.

