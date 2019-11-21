140 illegal structures for demolition in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has marked about 140 illegal structures for massive demolition in Guzape District of the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing journalists after an inspection of the structures yesterday, Chief Town Planning Officer, Development Control Department, Thompson Hope, said buildings to be affected were on the service corridor in Kpaduma II and Kuruduma II areas of Guzape.

He noted that the affected structures had been marked and their occupants notified about the impending demolition exercise.

He said the Development Control Department had been sensitising those in the area, but they refused to comply with the approved master plan.

Hope said the exercise would also affect various squatter places within the area.

