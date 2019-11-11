14 Super Eagles train in Uyo for Squirrels

ADVERTISEMENT

…as Anaemena replaces Idowu

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa yesterday led13 other players to kick-start training for the 2021 AFCON qualifier against Squirrels of Benin Republic.

The light training held at the Eagles’ Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts, with the remaining nine squad members expected this morning.

The 14 who trained on the grounds of the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resort on Monday evening are Musa, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.

Those arriving on Tuesday morning are defenders William Ekong, Anaemena and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Mikel Agu and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis.

Ayodele-Aribo, who plays for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, has scored in the Eagles’ last two games, against Ukraine (2-2) and Brazil (1-1) – incidentally the only two matches he has played for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will train at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Enyimna FC burly defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has been called up by Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr to replace Bryan Idowu as the three-time African champions commence preparation for their 2021 AFCON qualifying clash with Benin Republic’s Squirrels on Wednesday in Uyo.

Anaemena will also be part of the squad for Day 2 clash with Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday, November 17.

The hard tackling defender was impressive for the Eagles B in their 2020 African Nations Championship qualifier against Togo at the Agege Stadium last month, and has also been a key player for Enyimba, two -time CAF Champions League winners, as they reached the group phase of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App