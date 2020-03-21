14 players in Europe top clubs who have tested positive to coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The novel coronavirus has brought the world down on its kneels after emerging late 2019 and escalating in the past two months.

It was first reported in Wuhan, China but focus has now been shifted to Europe as the continent becomes the epicentre of the virus with Italy the mostly hit country.

The virus has impacted so many facet of our daily living and sports is not excluded. Some football players playing for European top clubs have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

This has led to the suspension of matches in the Europe’s top five leagues; English Premiership, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Here we bring you players from these leagues who have tested positive for coronavirus and how they are doing.

These are the players who have been affected so far:

Daniele Rugani, Juventus

On 11th March, Juventus centre-back, Daniele Rugani became the first Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

Juventus said the 25-year-old defender was at that time not showing signs of any COVID-19 symptoms, but have confirmed that he has contracted the illness.

A statement from the club read: “The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

Blaise Matuidi, Juventus

France international Blaise Matuidi tested positive to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on 17th March, according to his club Juventus.

Matuidi is the second Juventus player to contract the virus, after defender Daniele Rugani got infected earlier.

On its website on Tuesday night, Juventus said the player is in voluntary home isolation, adding that he is fine.

“Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19.

“The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic,” the club said in the statement.

Manolo Gabbiadini, Sampdoria

Sampdoria forward Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive for the coronavirus but he is fine.

And while Gabbiadini has tested positive, the Blucerchiati were quick to announce that their player is not in any immediate danger.

“UC Sampdoria announces that Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19),” a club statement read.

“Gabbiadini has a slight fever but is otherwise fine. The club is activating all isolation procedures as set out by the authorities.”

Following up with a post on Twitter, Gabbiadini wrote: “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I want to thank you all for the many messages I’ve received. I also want to let you know that I’m fine, so don’t worry.

Fabio Depaoli, Sampdoria

Last Saturday, Fabio Depaoli said, on his Instagram account, that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Depaoli is a Sampdoria midfielder.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to reassure you that I’m fine,” the 22-year-old Depaoli wrote.

He is one of Samdoria players to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sporting events in the country which has been the worst-affected in Europe by the coronavirus.

German Pezzella, Fiorentina

Last Saturday, Fiorentina confirmed that Cutrone, Argentine defender German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli all had the virus.

In a statement, Fiorentina said: “Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms.

“All three [were] positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.”

In a post on Instagram, Fiorentina captain Pezzella added: “The symptoms [have] disappeared and I am at home following the procedures indicated by my club.”

Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina

Fiorentina have announced that striker Dušan Vlahović has tested positive for coronavirus but was asymptomic.

The 20-year-old Serbian striker has voluntarily quarantined himself at home and is being monitored by medical personnel.

The rest of the club, including players and staff, have also been undergoing testing.

Vlahović is the first Viola player to contract CoVid-19.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first Premier League player confirmed to have the virus on 12th March.

He displayed cold symptoms and has stayed away from the club since then.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines,” a club statement said.

“These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Ezequiel Garay, Valencia

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay was the first LaLiga player to announce a positive coronavirus test earlier last Sunday.

“It is clear I have started 2020 with bad luck. I am very well and must obey health authorities and stay isolated,” wrote Garay on Instagram after testing positive for the Covid-19.

While in isolation, Garay must not come into contact with his children and wife, influencer Tamara Gorro, who posted a touching photo on Instagram this Monday during these undoubtedly tough moments of separation for the couple.

Eliaquim Mangala, Valencia

The defender was taken aback by his coronavirus diagnosis and has still not experienced any symptoms -as at the time of writing this- as he continues 14 days in isolation.

Mangala was one of five first-team players from the Spanish club to test positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Valencia announced 35 per cent of all tests carried out on people associated with the club had come back positive.

Speaking to L’Équipe, Mangala said: “On Friday at the club, we did some tests, simple ones. I didn’t have any symptoms, I was just like every day.

“So, when on Sunday morning the doctor told me I was positive, I was shocked. I thought it was a joke at first. But when he talked about quarantine, for 14 days, staying away from my kids, I understood it wasn’t a joke.”

Others are:

Patrick Cutrone, Fiorentina

Omar Colley, Sampdoria

Albin Ekdal, Sampdoria

Antonio La Gumina, Sampdoria

Morten Thorsby, Sampdoria

