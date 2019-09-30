14 persons die of food poisoning in Zamfara

  1. Home
By Shehu Umar, Gusau   Published Date

Fourteen persons died of food poisoning Friday in Moda Village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Daily Trust gathered.

Residents told Daily Trust that a housewife mistook an ingredient for heyna design popularly known as “Gishirin lalle”, as a food seasoning.  She was said to have added the Gishirin lalle  to the stew she was preparing for dinner, thinking it was the seasoning known as Ajino moto.

“All those who ate the meal died. Eight of the victims died in a hospital in neighbouring Sokoto State while the remaining six died at home,” an official of the local government who craved  anonymity said.

Eight of those who died were members of the  same family, it was further learnt

“You know in a typical rural setting, especially in Hausa land whenever a meal is prepared it is brought outside the house so that neighbours can also partake in it.

“It is unfortunate that so many people ate the food. They all lost their lives including the woman who cooked the food and four other women. A co-wife and the husband escaped the calamity because they weren’t around when the incident happened. The victims have since been buried,” he said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, but gave the number of those who died as eight. He said investigation into the matter has commenced.

