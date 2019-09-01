14 killed in Jigawa auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen persons died in an accident involving two commercial vehicles along the Kano/Gumel road in Jigawa State on Saturday.

The driver of Golf 3 Wagon, heading for Gumel from Kano, reportedly lost control after the car’s tyre burst.

The vehicle consequently collided with another Golf 3 Saloon car at Garin Galla in Ringim Local Government Area.

Both vehicles went into flame. Eight of the victims were burnt beyond recognition; while six others died at General Hospital Ringim.

The spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident yesterday.

