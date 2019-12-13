14.3m Nigerians addicted to drugs – Health Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire has revealed that an estimated 14.3 million Nigerians aged between 15 to 64 are addicted to various forms of drugs such as cannabis, amphetamines, and cocaine.

Speaking at 2 days National Summit on Menace of Drugs and substances abuse among the youths, the Minister who was representated by the Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, Professor Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf said parents, especially mothers and school authorities have fundamental roles to play in addressing the problem.

“They must create time and seize opportunities to shape children under their watch, to be the kind of youths and adults they would want them to be. The harsh economic realities of our time cannot be an excuse for not accomplishing the divine responsibilities bestowed on us as parents or guardians in the form of School administrators,” he said.

He further emphasised that, “clearly, all tiers of government are doing quite a lot to stem the menace of drug abuse in our society, but while the society bears the brunt of the consequences of drug use, the family comes off the worst considering the stigma and negative economic impact inherent with drug use and addiction.”

