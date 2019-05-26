137 pipelines points vandalised in February – NNPC

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 137 pipelines points were vandalised in February, which represents a 40 per cent drop when compared to the reported incident in January, according to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The corporation made the fact known in its Monthly Financial and Operation report released in Abuja, on Sunday.

It said: “A breakdown of the report indicated that in February 2019, a total of 137 pipeline points were vandalised which translated to 40 per cent drop from the 230 points vandalised in January 2019.’’

It noted that Mosimi-Ibadan petroleum products pipeline accounted for 72 per cent of the breaks while Kaduna, Port-Harcourt, Warri and Gombe lines made up the remaining 28 per cent.

The report attributed the drop in the line break to efforts by NNPC, the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate pipeline vandalism.

On crude oil export sales, it said that the NNPC posted a total export sale of crude oil and gas of 490.03 million dollars in February which was 32.45 per cent higher than the previous month’s sale.

It added that crude oil export sales contributed 350.29 million dollars (71.48 per cent) of the dollar transactions compared with 240.23 million dollars contribution in the previous month.

The report, which is the 43rd edition, explained that gas export sales amounted to 139.74 million dollars in the month under review.

It added that the February 2018 to February 2019 crude oil and gas transactions indicated that crude oil and gas worth of 5.94 billion dollars was exported.

On petrol supply and distribution, it said 1.27 billion litres of product translating to 45.53 million litres/day was supplied for the month under review. (NAN)

