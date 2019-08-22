133 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon arrive Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

133 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon on Thursday arrived Yola, Adamawa state aboard the Nigerian Air Force C130 jet around 5:00pm.

The Director, Refugee and Migrant Affairs, Lawal Hamidu, told journalists that there are thousands of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon who are scared of coming back.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state have promised to visit the state indigenes in Cameroon to reassure them of their safety in their communities whenever they return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruk, said the arrival of the 133 refugees was voluntarily without any pressure.

Some of the refugees thanked the Cameroonian government, UNHCR for the support rendered to them while in Cameroon.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App