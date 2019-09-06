1,320 schools to benefit from World Bank education intervention in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 1,320 schools in five local government Areas of Bauchi State will benefit from the 2019 schools improvement project grant provided by the World Bank.

This was disclosed by Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in Bauchi shortly after presenting a cheque of N500,000 each to some of the benefiting schools.

He promised to improve the funding of education as part of efforts to tackle the challenge of out of school children in the state.

According to him the measure is in line with the planned education reforms and redirecting the education sector to achieve the desired focus in order to harness the potentials of children in public schools.

Governor Mohammed also assured of his readiness to provide equal education opportunities to all the citizens of the state.

He advised authorities of the benefiting schools to use the funds towards providing better teaching and learning environment in schools in the area.

Speaking, the State Coordinator of the Project, Muhammad Datti Umar, said that schools in Zaki, Shira, Ganjuwa, Katagum Darazo and Toro local government areas will benefit from the project.

According to him, the project is designed to finance minor issues in schools such as renovations, rehabilitation and repairs of water points.

The coordinator said the programme was also designed to strengthen public schools operation through good governance and accountability for sustainable educational development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Alhaji Musa Wadata said the project would enhance schools management by the local communities with a view to ensure community participation in school affairs.

